Albany weekly gas price update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, July 26, GasBuddy reported Albany’s weekly gas price update.

The price of gas in Albany have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.13/g Monday, July 26, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations. Gas prices are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 85.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.93/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.84/g while the highest is $3.55/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g Monday, July 26. The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average in the past ten years:

July 26, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 26, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

July 26, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 26, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

July 26, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

July 26, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 26, 2014: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

July 26, 2013: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

July 26, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

July 26, 2011: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

“With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new Covid cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, we aren’t yet in the clear – U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.”