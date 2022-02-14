ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average gas prices in the City of Albany have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.69 per gallon Monday February 14. GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the city found that prices in Albany are 24.7 cents higher than they were a month ago and $1.11 higher per gallon than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy reports, the cheapest gas station in Albany was priced at $3.42 yesterday and the most expensive was $3.83, a difference of 41 cents per gallon- so be sure to look around for the best prices. In New York State, the lowest price yesterday was $2.90 while the highest was $4.59, a massive difference of $1.69 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 today. That’s up 16.5 cents from a month ago and 97.2 cents higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

February 14, 2021: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 14, 2020: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

February 14, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

February 14, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 14, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 14, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 14, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 14, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

February 14, 2013: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

February 14, 2012: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

Gas prices in neighboring areas are not much better- Springfield, Massachusetts, for example, is averaging $3.39 per gallon. For live gas prices anytime, check GasBuddy’s website.