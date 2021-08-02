Albany weekly gas price update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 2, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany

Gas prices have not changed in the past week, averaging $3.13/g on Monday, August 2. Gas prices are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.93/g on Monday, August 2, while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.69/g while the highest is $3.89/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g on Monday, August 2. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

August 2, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 2, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

August 2, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 2, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 2, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

August 2, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 2, 2014: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

August 2, 2013: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 2, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 2, 2011: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”