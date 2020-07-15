Albany Water Department maintenance could cause temporary water discoloration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Water Department said they will be performing maintenance work on a Pressure Reducing Valve at Washington Avenue and Swan Street which could cause temporary water discoloration for residents near State Street and Eagle Street including the State Education Building, Capital Building and City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The Department says the discolored water is not harmful, and is caused by the stirring up of sediment within the system. If residents continue to have discolored water, they can contact AWD Dispatch at (518)-434-5322.

The work is reportedly being conducted as schedules preventative maintenance to maintain consistent water pressure for distribution in downtown Albany.

The Department says much of Albany’s water and sewer infrastructure is over 100 years old and repairs and upgrades are necessary in order to provide residents with clean water and to properly remove waste and stormwater.

They say people’s bills help to pay for these needed improvements and in recent years the Department has reportedly applied for and received over $36 million in grants to help keeps costs to customers low.

