Albany Water Department will perform fire flow tests on hydrants this Sunday

Fire hydrant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 29, the Albany Water Department (AWD) will perform fire flow tests on hydrants in the City.

These tests are being conducted with the Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO), as part of their Public Protection Survey. ISO gathers information used to develop property insurance premium calculations.

This process can cause low water pressure and temporary water discoloration for residents and businesses located in the area of the hydrants.

Temporary discoloration is caused by the stirring up of sediment in the system and is not harmful. However, discoloration to your clothes may occur if washing laundry while water is discolored. Any temporary water discoloration can be remedied by running cold water faucets for several minutes or until clear. If any resident or business experiences long periods of water discoloration, they should call AWD Dispatch at (518) 434-5322.

A map showing the location of the hydrants being tested on Sunday, August 29 can be found at the Albany Water Department website.

