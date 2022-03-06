ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department issued a traffic advisory Saturday that warned residents of an upcoming digging project by the Albany Water Department. The project will cause alternating one-way traffic near the corner of Lark Street and Lancaster Street.

Work is planned for 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. beginning Monday, March 7, with an anticipated completion date of Wednesday, March 9. Though there may be delays, Albany Police officials said traffic will likely be maintained in both directions for the duration of the work.

The Albany Water Department project aims to expose an existing water valve. This will allow for repairs in the near future.