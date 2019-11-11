Albany Veterans Day parade road closures and parking restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the Albany Veteran’s Day parade, the city is adding some parking restrictions and road closures along the parade route.

The following Parking restrictions are set to take effect from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday:

Washington Ave between S. Swan Street and N. Hawk Street.

Both sides of Central Ave from Patridge Street to Ontario Street

The following Road Closures are set to take effect from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday:

Central Avenue between Manning Boulevard and Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue between Central Avenue and Eagle Street

The roadways listed will be closed and cross traffic will be redirected around the parade route.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. along the corner of Central Avenue and Ontario Street. For more information on the parade, visit the event page.