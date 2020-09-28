Albany UPS looking to hire over 690 seasonal employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year, UPS anticipates the holiday season to be even busier than last. The company is looking to hire over 690 employees to make the delivery and handling process easier for both staff and consumers.

There are various positions available such as tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs starting at $21.90 per hour and package handler and driver-helper positions starting at $16 per hour.

“We’re preparing for a record Peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” said Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We will hire over 100,000 people for UPS’s traditional seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”

The company wants to hire as many as 690 employees in the Albany area to help with the expected influx of packages that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021.

In Albany, the UPS facility located at 24 Avis Drive is hiring for:

400 driver helpers

220 part-time package handlers

55 part-time package car drivers

10 part-time feeder drivers

6 part-time supervisors

