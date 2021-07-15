Albany upcoming emergency no parking restrictions

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- First responders conducted a water rescue in Wynantskill on Wednesday. All residences along the creek in this area have been checked and all who wished to evacuate have been.

Brookside Ave will remain closed for several more hours as the water is still flowing. Please remain clear of the area. The power appears to be holding for the moment and there is no plan to cut it at this point.