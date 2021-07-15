Albany upcoming emergency no parking restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany.
July 15
- Beginning on Thursday, July 15 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, August 15 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Second Street near 75.5 Second Street for a dumpster.
July 16
- Beginning on Friday, July 16 at 12 p.m. until Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Central Avenue near 145 Central Avenue.
July 17
- Beginning on Saturday, July 17 at 6:00 a.m. until Sunday, July 18 at 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 273 Hudson Avenue for a move.
July 18
- On Sunday, July 18 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near 102 Willett Street for a move.
- On Sunday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Dana Avenue near 102 Dana Avennue for a move.