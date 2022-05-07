ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Tulip Festival is in bloom for the first time in person since 2019. The festival is one of the city’s most anticipated spring events, especially this year after two years of virtual events due to COVID.

“It’s great to bring it back in person. I know that we had our cultural affairs office work super hard to do the virtual events that we did but there’s nothing quite like being in person,” says Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, “so, we’re excited to be here and to bring all of the traditions back and to be able to welcome people to the city of Albany.”

A little overcast skies did not bother anyone as they walked through Washington Park checking out the flowers, the nearly 100 vendors, music, and learning about the history of why Albany celebrates spring with the Tulip Festival.

“It’s a legacy for Albany. I don’t know if many people know the history of it but being we are a Dutch found city, tulips are like the lifeblood of the Dutch and even though we are all a melting pot, this at least brings it back to why we’re able to be here,” says Erinn Phinney of Albany.

The festival highlights the city’s Dutch history and featured well over 140,000 tulips, many of which still have yet to bloom, according to Mayor Sheehan.

After the show was over in Washington Park, dozens put on their best dress for the Tulip Ball held at the Kenmore on Pearl Street. Festivities will kick back off again Sunday at 11 o’clock in Washington Park for Mother’s Day and the conclusion of the 2022 Tulip Festival.