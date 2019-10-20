Albany-Troy daytime football game goes off incident-free

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an effort to avoid violence, Troy school officials moved Friday night’s football game between Albany and Troy Saturday afternoon.

Following a string of street violence, Troy administrators made the decision this week to move the game after recommendations from both Troy and Albany officials.

“I don’t think it’s anything people don’t know. It’s in the papers a lot. There’s several shootings that are happening.” Troy School District Superintendent John Carmello.

The move comes in the wake of a string of street violence and concerns over future violence.

Reactions from parents and students were mixed, but security officials at the game told NEWS10 that the game was incident-free so to them – it was a good decision.