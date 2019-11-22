Albany Train Show: A Family Experience

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Planes, trains and automobiles – it’s time to get the engines started. The Albany Train Show showcases the passion of train collectors and lovers around the Capital Region.

“They get an opportunity to see stuff that you haven’t seen before and for people who are just starting out, there’s tons of people who will help you set up your first layout,” said Jeff Stedge, the Albany Train Show organizer.

“They can give you advice on how to set up your electric, how to set up your accessories and even what gauge to go with. If you were thinking, “do I have enough room to pull up a train layout?”

In an off the rails experience held at the Polish Community Center in Albany, vendors will be selling trains and extra related items to help you piece together a layout.

At the Albany Train Show, you’ll find model trains dating back to the 1920s as they love to show off the classics. While trains bridge rivers, they also bridge generations.

“They are creating their own little world and something we have seen in the last couple of years is that there has been a shift in the hobby,” Said Stedge.

The show is on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m until 3 p.m. at the Polish Community Center in Albany.

Tickets are just $5 for adults, kids 12 and under get in for free!