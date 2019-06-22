Albany to remember legacy of man shot and killed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is recognizing Elijah Cancer’s work every June 24th as Elijah Cancer Day.

Elijah left gangs and worked to get guns off the street. He was shot and killed last year, and his murder remains unsolved.

Friends and family are trudging on, using birthday to highlight Elijah’s work to uplift his community.

“His focus was more or less to show people that there’s different opportunities and different ways to go about things rather than running the streets,” said Elijah’s brother Dominque Daniels.

The family will hold a community event on Krank Street and Second Avenue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His legacy goes beyond Elijah Cancer Day. It continues through a mentorship program called The Great Way and the Elijah Cancer Foundation.