Albany to form commission on municipal internet service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is seeking five residents to form a commission on municipal internet service. Those appointed to the positions will be asked to research the “feasibility, logistics, and financing of creating a municipally-run, citizen-owned high speed internet service.”

Successful applicants are expected to serve a two-year term. Once appointed they will attend scheduled meetings on an as-needed basis and develop reports detailing research and recommendations on the practicality of the project.

Officials hope the service will provide cheap, fast, reliable internet to residents at a low cost, and provide an economic boost by attracting new small businesses and residents to Albany. The citizen-owned service is also expected to provide competition to private-sector internet services in the area.

Chattanooga, Tennessee is being used as a model for successful municipally-run internet services, with that city’s download speed averaging 100 mb/s – around five times the current average speed in Albany.

Underserved communities are also expected to benefit, with the affordable service providing easier access to employment searches, remote work, and online higher education.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a letter of interest outlining their qualifications and a resume via email or in writing to:

City of Albany Office of the Mayor

Attn: Sarah Kampf, Special Projects Coordinator

24 Eagle Street

Albany,

NY 12207

More information on the project is available on the city’s website.