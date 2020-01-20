Albany to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with observance, march

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is gearing up to host its annual memorial observance event for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in The Egg Center fror the Performing Arts’ Hart Theatre Monday morning.

This years event will feature keynote speaker Jesse J. Holland, a journalist and author of “Black Panther: Who is the Black Panther.” Prior to the keynote address, Grammy-nominated vocalist Anita Wilson and the SUNY Oneonta Jazz Octet and World Percussion student ensemble are scheduled to perform.

The event is free and open to the public. The Be a King Volunteer Fair begins at 9 a.m. and the program will follow at 10 a.m.

After the memorial observance, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the City of Albany Commission on Human Rights will join community members for the annual march and wreath laying.

At 11:15 a.m. the march will start at the Madison Ave. entrance to the Empire State Plaza Concourse and will end at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Lincoln Park.