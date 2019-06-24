Albany to celebrate life of anti-gun violence activist

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday is Elijah Cancer Day in Albany, celebrating the memory of the man who left a gang to devote his life to ending gun violence.

Monday would have been Elijah’s 33rd birthday, were he not tragically killed last year by the very thing he worked to end–gun violence.

Since his death, Elijah Cancer’s life has been memorialized with awards and fundraisers, and now an entire day and festival is planned in his name. Cancer was shot and killed in Albany’s South End on July 7, 2018 after stepping in to break up a fight.

Cancer joined a gang as a teen and eventually ended up in prison. Once release, he devoted his life to ending violence as a part of 518 SNUG, a mentorship program that matches former inmates with at-risk teens. Less than a year after his death, Cancer’s family continues to grieve his loss.

Monday’s event features plenty of vendors, entertainment, face-painting and other family-friendly activities. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for local students. The festival begins at 3:00 p.m. in Krank Park.