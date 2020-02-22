Albany to celebrate Dominican Independence Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several organizations are teaming up to celebrate Dominican Independence Day locally.

Although the official independence day is on February 27th, the local groups decided to host the event on Saturday February 22 so more of the community can participate and join in on the festivities the groups have planned, said Ambar Quelis, a representative for the Centro Civico Albany.

The event will feature a dance competition, several cultural dance performances, games for the kids and adults, food, and music from their featured DJ BoyBoy, she said.

Quelis said since she first moved to Albany in 2004, the Dominican population has increased drastically. Many people have moved from New York City to Albany to start their own businesses.

“Many Dominicans own businesses here in Albany. There are several Dominican-owned barbershops, hair salons, bodegas, to name a few businesses,” she said.

For Quelis, celebrating the Dominican Independence Day is about keeping her culture alive.

“We want to show that our culture is alive,” she said. “No matter where we go, our culture is always with us,” she said.

In addition to the celebration Saturday afternoon, Quelis said there will be a flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.

Members of the Centro Civico and the Dominicanos Activos groups will be outside City Hall raising the Dominican Flag where it will fly the entire day on Domincan Independence Day, which is on February 27.

“We are very happy to be considered as members of the city (of Albany) because its our second home,” she said.

The event on Saturday will be held at the Albany Police Athletic League from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.