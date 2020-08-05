Albany Symphony’s Dogs of Desire serve it up ‘hot with mustard’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Sunday, August 2 began an Albany Symphony program gifting original music to the community from 10 composers. “Hot, w/Mustard” features Albany Symphony’s 18-member ensemble, Dogs of Desire.

A new composition will be posted every Sunday at 6 p.m. on the Albany Symphony YouTube channel and website through October 4. Each ensemble player will record their parts individually and the performance will be put together by CEO and Chief Engineer of Skillman Music, Wei Wang.

“During difficult times, music is a source of inspiration, hope, and comfort,” said Albany Symphony Artistic Director David Alan Miller. “We asked some of our favorite composers to create works to showcase the uniqueness of Dogs of Desire during a summer in which it is much more difficult than usual for listeners to experience exciting new art.”

“We hope this new series will provide both our ardent fans and those who have never heard the Dogs the chance to enjoy our brilliant ensemble in all its glory through the rest of the summer,” Miller said.

The first piece, “Look Through”, was inspired by Henry David Thoreau’s idea of seeing the world through another’s eyes. “What initially started for me as a lively project meditating on this quote turned into an in-time reaction to the news in America and the rest of the world in the month of May 2020. This piece is dedicated to the many, many people whose eyes I want to look through in order to better understand, support, and learn,” said composer Alexis Lamb.

“Look Through” by Alexis Lamb

Performed by Albany Symphony’s Dogs of Desire ensemble

Hot, w/Mustard compositions and release dates

August 9: Carlos Bandera “The Vast Hour”

August 16: Annika Socolofsky “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”

August 23: Andre Myers “Pulp Anthem: Reflected Glory”

August 30: Nina Shekhar “Dear Abby”

September 6: Jack Frerer “Getting Better”

September 13: Clarice Assad “Treta”

September 20: Gala Flagello “Persist”

September 27: Mortilla “Transmuting Ether // Quarantine-Dreams”

October 4: Derrick Spiva “From Embers”

