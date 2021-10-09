Albany Symphony Orchestra welcomes concertgoers back after 18 months

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brass, string, woodwind and all the elements of an orchestra, coming together for the first time in 18 months at the Palace Theater. And, for acclaimed conductor David Alan Miller’s 30th year with the Albany Symphony Orchestra.

“It’s a very cosmic thing when you have an audience,” Miller says, “because they give you this kind of emotional feedback even when they are just listening intensely. You can feel them listening and so we’ve really missed that interaction.”

Miller says, like all businesses, the orchestra and its musicians learned to adapt to the times saying, “not only are we doing all the concerts live but we are streaming every single concert. So if people can’t get here or aren’t comfortable coming into the hall. They can experience the concert from the comfort of their own home.”

The orchestra’s comeback at the Palace came, of course, with a few changes. Concertgoers were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks were also required. For many, like Arlene Brilliant, live music was sorely missed.



“It’s nice to be back doing things that you love. Going to the theater. We missed the Palace and all the wonderful cultural events that go on in the Capital District,” Brilliant says. The next concert for the Albany Symphony Orchestra will be in Troy on November13th.