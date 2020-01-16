Albany Symphony announces 2020/2021 season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Albany Symphony announced their 2020/2021 season, curated by GRAMMY Award-winning conductor and 2020 GRAMMY nominee David Alan Miller.

“The new season celebrates composers whose artistry and creativity reflect their triumph over adversity,” said Albany Symphony Music Director, David Alan Miller. “Inspired by the inextinguishable spirit of Beethoven, our season traces heroic journeys, especially for those who, like Bartok and Rachmaninoff, struggled to find a sense of place or belonging in a changing world, and others who overcame seemingly insurmountable adversity to create great art.”

The season is as follows:

Opening Night: RACHMANINOFF’S THIRD PIANO CONCERTO

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

THE PLANETS!

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

BEETHOVEN 250TH | A RE-CREATION OF BEETHOVEN’S

1808 “MEGA-CONCERT”

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

SCHEHERAZADE AT PROCTORS!

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

VALENTINE ROMANCE

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

SUNDAY SYMPHONY & MONDAY MUSIC

Sunday, Mar. 21 and Monday, Mar. 22, 2021

MOZART, HAYDN & VIVALDI

Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

FOUNTAINS OF ROME

Saturday, Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

A SALUTE TO JOHN WILLIAMS | STAR WARS & MORE, THE SEQUEL!

Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

DOGS OF DESIRE AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC FESTIVAL

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN MUSIC FESTIVAL | DRUMS ALONG THE HUDSON

Saturday, Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

From new works to beloved classics, a pinnacle of the new season will be their recreation of Beethoven’s 1808 “mega-concert” at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Dec. 12 and 13, 2020, just days before his 250th birthday.

“We wanted to do something unique to honor Beethoven’s legacy,” said Miller. “Like many composers today, Beethoven was a determined entrepreneur and on Dec. 22, 1808 at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna, he curated and conducted a 4-hour “musical Akademie” in which he premiered not only the mighty Fifth Symphony but six other major masterpieces.”

Toward the end of the season, the North American premiere of John William’s Scherzo for Piano and Orchestra with pianist Gloria Chen will take place. Prior to the long-awaited event, the orchestra will perform a salute to John Williams on May 1, 2021, with a taste of his classic film scores.

For ticketing information, visit their website.