Albany still digging out after snowstorm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The snow stopped Tuesday morning and left the Capital Region buried under 22 and a half inches of snow at the airport and in some places as many as 28 inches. Cars are still buried, sidewalks still have snow but crews are working hard to get it all cleared.

Truck being towed on Clinton Ave. as plows come through.

The City of Albany is under a snow emergency until 8 p.m. Wednesday and if you don’t move your car, they will tow your vehicle. Once the snow is loaded on to trucks it’s taken down to the port.

Tom Trombol and his crew from CRM Rental Management were out clearing sidewalks in front of some of the 90 properties they manage.

As the city works to clear the roads, homeowners and property managers dig out the sidewalks and front doors.