ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bagpipes, marchers, fire trucks, and of course, people in green, all the makings of the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Albany.

“Well I’m with my daughters and their husbands and their children. It’s great. It’s nice to celebrate together,” says Karen Connolly.

For some parade goers, like 4-year old Brody Johnson, this was their time at the parade. This was also the first time in two years that Albany hosted the parade. With many in the crowd, including Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, saying it was great to be back marching through the city.

“We didn’t want to cancel this in 2020, obviously the right decision though. And then again in 2021 when it just still wasn’t safe,” Mayor Sheehan says, “and to be able to be back marching, I don’t think we’ll be able to take this parade for granted again. It’s an incredible tradition and it was sorely missed and we’re really excited to be back.”

Last week, the parade was postponed due to inclement weather that blanketed much of the Capital Region in several inches of snow, “with the treacherous conditions that were forecasted for last Saturday, all of the kids could not have come in on school buses and marched. And we wanted this to be a return to the pride of this parade and I’m so glad we waited because we got that today.”