Albany St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Officials have cancelled both the North Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Albany St. Patrick’s Day parade out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Following the confirmation of two positive cases of coronavirus in Albany County Thursday morning, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the suspension of all mass gathering permits issued in the city, including the two parades previously scheduled for Saturday.

Albany County officials confirmed the county’s first two positive cases of coronavirus at the same press conference Monday morning. The cases involve a male SUNY student in his 20’s and a Guilderland woman in her 30’s. Both cases were tested on Monday showing respiratory symptoms. Neither was hospitalized and both are recuperating at home.

