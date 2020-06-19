Albany Spray Pads to reopen Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced on Friday the City of Albany’s Spray Pads will reopen this weekend Saturday June 20 according to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones. The Spray pads are open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are free to use.

Spray Pads are located at the following Albany parks:

Colonie Street Park Green area on bend near Livingston Avenue

Hackett Park North First Street

Krank Park 65 First Avenue

Livingston Park 484 Livingston Avenue

North Swan Street Park North Swan Street between 1 st Street and 2 nd Street

Ridgefield Park 316 Partridge Street

Rosemont Park 92 Rosemont Street

Sheridan Hollow Park Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street

Swinburne Park Clinton Avenue and Manning Boulevard

Westland Hills Park Colvin Avenue between Central Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

Upper Lincoln Park Morton Avenue and Delaware Avenue



The Spray Pads are a great way to cool down during the summer, however during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few extra precautions people should take in order to make sure everyone stays safe.

Be prepared : Due to COVID-19, there will be no restrooms available at our spray pads at this time. Please make sure to wash or sanitize hands before and after use. The sites should be used at your own risk.

: Due to COVID-19, there will be no restrooms available at our spray pads at this time. Please make sure to wash or sanitize hands before and after use. The sites should be used at your own risk. Feeling sick? Stay home : Everyone planning on visiting a spray pad is required to self-assess. Anyone experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms should not use a spray pad. Symptoms can be found here on the CDC website.

: Everyone planning on visiting a spray pad is required to self-assess. Anyone experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms should not use a spray pad. Symptoms can be found here on the CDC website. Practice social distancing : Social distancing is required at our spray pads. Everyone is required to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from every other person at the spray pad. This does not apply to residents of the same household.

: Social distancing is required at our spray pads. Everyone is required to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from every other person at the spray pad. This does not apply to residents of the same household. Be aware of your surroundings : Spray pad sites are unsupervised and not monitored. Make sure to closely watch the children you are with to ensure they are safe. Currently, no one should be in a group of 25 or more people to ensure continued compliance of COVID-19 restrictions. You should be mindful of the number of people at the spray pad site at all times.

: Spray pad sites are unsupervised and not monitored. Make sure to closely watch the children you are with to ensure they are safe. Currently, no one should be in a group of 25 or more people to ensure continued compliance of COVID-19 restrictions. You should be mindful of the number of people at the spray pad site at all times. Check location details : Before heading out to the spray pad in your area, you should visit the Department of Recreation Facebook page, the Department of Recreation website, or by calling the Department of Recreation at (518) 434-5699 to ensure the site is open.

