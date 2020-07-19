Albany Spray Pads extended hours during heatwave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced City spray pads will remain open on Sunday until 8:00 p.m., and also reminded residents of the various ways to keep cool during the current warm weather period.

“With temperatures and humidity levels rising, it is important residents are aware of the various ways they can stay cool over the next several days,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “It is also important to remain hydrated, check in on elderly neighbors, and be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.”

The City of Albany’s 11 Spray Pads will be open on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are otherwise open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to provide a fun way to find relief from the warm weather.

Spray Pads are located at the following Albany parks:

Black Lives Matter Park 484 Livingston Avenue

Colonie Street Park Green area on bend near Livingston Avenue

Hackett Park North First Street

Krank Park 65 First Avenue

North Swan Street Park North Swan Street between 1 st Street and 2 nd Street

Ridgefield Park 316 Partridge Street

Rosemont Park 92 Rosemont Street

Sheridan Hollow Park Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street

Swinburne Park Clinton Avenue and Manning Boulevard

Westland Hills Park Colvin Avenue between Central Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

Upper Lincoln Park Morton Avenue and Delaware Avenue



The City of Albany’s three pools are open as an additional way to stay cool and have fun. The pools’ locations and hours of operation are:

Lincoln Park Pool :

Open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: 701 Lincoln Park Road

Capacity Limit: 150 residents

Arbor Hill Community Center Pool :

Open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: 50 Lark Street

Capacity Limit: 40 residents

Mater Christi Pool :

Open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: 1134 New Scotland Road (behind NYS Correctional Services Training Academy)

Capacity Limit: 26 residents

Additional precautions are being taken at City of Albany pools this summer to ensure the health and safety of City residents:

Capacity limits at City pools are lower than in prior years to ensure continued compliance with NYS Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines.

than in prior years to ensure continued compliance with NYS Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines. Time limits may be instituted at any time if there are a large number of residents waiting to use a pool and the capacity limit has been reached.

if there are a large number of residents waiting to use a pool and the capacity limit has been reached. City of Albany pools are only open to City of Albany residents because of NYS Department of Health COVID-19 capacity limits. Residents must provide proof of residency at their initial visit to be entered into the City’s RecDesk system. Examples of proof of residency may include driver license, school ID card, utility bill, report card, working papers, etc. After their initial visit, residents will not need to bring proof of residency in the future.

because of NYS Department of Health COVID-19 capacity limits. Children must be with an adult over the age of 18 who must provide contact tracing information, including name, address, and phone number.

For more information, call the City of Albany Department of Recreation at (518) 434-5699 or visit their website here.