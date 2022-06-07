ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Commuters can expect to see new repaved roads in Albany this summer. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, common council members and officials from the Department of General Services highlighted the city’s new and historic $10 million+ pavement preservation investments in 2022. The paving started Tuesday morning on Maxwell Street.

Nearly 60 Streets across the City of Albany – comprising more than 50,000 lane feet – will be resurfaced in 2022.

7 Streets will be micro-surfaced, resulting in reduced street maintenance costs that also extends the life of the streets.

27 Sidewalks will be repaired and/or replaced as part of the repaving improvements.

“We’re going to continue to be as aggressive as we can. It’s not just about filling potholes, it’s about fixing the streets. And using new technology to extend the life of our streets,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“Each year the city repaves roads, but this year they are able to fix more thanks to additional state funding,” said Frank Zeoli, Deputy Commissioner, Department of General Services.