ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is donating recycling and forestry vehicles along with 50 sets of firefighter turnout gear to help their sister city: Bucha, Ukraine.

“We will continue to advocate to send whatever is needed for Ukraine to be able to not only fight this war, but rebuild their communities and create hope,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

The city was devastated in the ongoing war with Russia, leaving officials to rebuild. The two cities connected in February, when Bucha’s mayor visited Albany and spoke with local officials to learn more about how the Capital Region can help.

“That is why we created a sister city relationship with Bucha,” Sheehan said. “Knowing there would be a time to rebuild.”

Basil Seggos, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner, joined the announcement; he spent time volunteering with first responders in Ukraine last year.

“Just as important is the civilian support, the humanitarian support,” Seggos said. “The relationships that we in the states are building with Ukrainian leaders and Ukrainian people and that’s what makes todays relationship so powerful.”

The city is asking for the public’s help funding aid to Ukraine by donating to Ukraine Focus, an organization providing humanitarian and medical aid. Information on how to donate can be found here.