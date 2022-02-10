ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany tradition that dates back to the late 1940s, seeks nominations for the 2022 Tulip Queen & Court. The Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders to be crowned at the annual Tulip Festival.

After the Queen is crowned officials say the five young women will work together with Albany community outreach programs and educational initiatives. Nominations for young women must have a strong sense of community in addition to possessing leadership skills, and knowledge of the Albany area and its history.

To be eligible nominees are women between the ages of 18 and 24, and must reside in Albany County for the entire year of their reign from May 2022 to May 2023. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may be submitted through Monday, April 4.

In addition, the Tulip Queen will be awarded a $5000 scholarship, and each Court member will receive a $1500 scholarship award upon completion of the program. For further details and to nominate an extraordinary young woman for this prestigious program, please visit the Albany cultural affairs webpage.

Nominations may also be placed by submitting a letter detailing the candidate’s qualifications. Officials say written nominations should include the candidate’s name, address, and phone number, as well as the name and phone number of the nominator and mail to: Albany Tulip Queen Selection Committee City Hall, Room 402, 24 Eagle St. Albany, New York 12207.