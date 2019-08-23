Albany schools set to kick off campaign to improve student attendance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City School District of Albany and its community partners are set to announce a campaign to improve student attendance at all district levels for the upcoming school year.

The campaign aims to educate students, families, and the community about the benefits of being in school everyday. As well as promote making schools places where students and families feel welcome, valued, and safe.

The campaign will be enlisting the support of the community to help overcome barriers that lead to poor attendance.

The campaign will include Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams who will be joined by students, parents, elected officials, representatives of faith-based organizations, and business people to help announce the campaign.

The event will take place at 10 a.m on Tuesday, August 27th at William S. Hackett Middle School located at 45 Deleware Avenue.

The District stresses the importance of attendance and why it matters all day every day.