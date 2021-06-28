Albany schools reminding families to get kids up to date non-COVID vaccines

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY HIGH SCHOO

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 25, the City School District of Albany put out a statement reminding families to stay up to date on their non-COVID immunizations that are required for the 2021-2022 school year.

“COVID disrupted both in-person learning and routine well-child visits for many families over the last year. As a result, many children have fallen behind on receiving required vaccines,” said the City School District of Albany in their statement.

For more information about Albany’s required vaccines go to their health services website.

You can also go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire