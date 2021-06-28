Albany schools reminding families to get kids up to date non-COVID vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 25, the City School District of Albany put out a statement reminding families to stay up to date on their non-COVID immunizations that are required for the 2021-2022 school year.

“COVID disrupted both in-person learning and routine well-child visits for many families over the last year. As a result, many children have fallen behind on receiving required vaccines,” said the City School District of Albany in their statement.

For more information about Albany’s required vaccines go to their health services website.

You can also go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health for more information.