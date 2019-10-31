Albany School District Superintendent sends safety reminder to parents after alleged “stranger danger” incident

The Albany School District superintendent has sent out a list of safety tips reminding students to walk together.

That’s after a report of a man approaching a 12 year old student who was walking in a city neighborhood.

Albany Police say the alleged incident happened Monday afternoon around 3:30pm when the child was walking in the area of Manning Blvd and Linden Rd. The boy told officers he was approached by a man who then attempted to engage him in conversation that was sexual in nature.

Authorities say the child did everything right. He quickly left the area and alerted an adult who then contacted the authorities.

“Very proud of the student. You know, many times it takes a lot of courage to say something when negative things happen.” said Albany School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams. The incident prompted Adams to send out a letter to parents reminding them that students are safer when walking in groups.

“Because there’s strength in numbers and we want to make sure that our kids are in positions where they can be safe.” She also included a reminder to never talk to strangers. Lastly, she encourages kids to speak up.

Adams says the incident serves as a lesson in empowering kids to help themselves when adults aren’t or can’t be around.

Albany Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

