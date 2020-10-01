Albany School District substitute positions are not tied to layoffs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany City School District has been hit with major budget cuts forcing more than 200 people to lose their jobs. Superintendent Kaweeda Adams is clarifying to News10 that those substitute positions are not related to the recent lay offs.

Adams says there are currently 6 long-term subbing positions available. They are open because of maternity leave and family medical leave. She says those openings are not related to the layoffs.

Laura Franz is the president of the Albany Public School Teacher Association. She told News10 that they were looking into claims that recently laid off teachers were being called to sub for their cut position.

Adams says there are also two subbing positions available in the 6th grade.

She says being a substitute is optional. As a district, they go down the list calling people to see who is interested in filling the position.

“We did go back and ask teachers who had the proper tenure and certification if they were interested in doing those positions. Some people declined the position so we had to go down the list in order to make sure that number one we were asking those people who were in the tenure area and certification areas,”said Adams.

Adams says a laid-off teacher could be called to sub for their former class, but it wouldn’t be long term.

The Albany District faces an 18-26 million dollar budget shortfall due to cuts in federal and state funding. The state cut 20 percent cut in state funding for schools last month. Adams says the district had to cut 222 positions to offset that shortfall.