Albany school district outlines September adjustments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany has outlined the adjustments it will be making to its September calendar. In a statement, the school district said the changes have been made because of: “an enhanced need for greater preparation for all stakeholders: students, families and employees.”
Virtual orientations for students will begin on September 9 and continue until September 11. These days also will include virtual orientation sessions for parents and guardians.
Virtual instruction for all students will begin on September 14 amd run until September 17.
Formal instructional models will be implemented from September 21, with a phased-in approach that will bring back a few grade levels each day.
Tuesday, September 29, will be the first full day of instruction for all students district-wide.
The full schedule is as follows:
September 2-3 and September 8 (employees only)
- Virtual Convocation; 2020-21 Reopening Plan rollout; health, hygiene and safety protocols; teacher PD (Friday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 7 are scheduled days off for all district employees in observance of Labor Day)
September 9-11
- Virtual student orientation; early release each day
- Virtual orientation for parents and guardians
Orientation and training sessions for students and families on these days will include the following topics:
- Orientation to the new classroom environment, and health and safety protocols
- Orientation to Google Classroom and virtual learning environment
- Appropriate social distancing protocols, and use and requirements for masks and face coverings
- Communication on reopening plans that will support the health and safety of all of our students and employees
September 14-17
- Virtual instruction for all students; early release each day
Friday, September 18
- Employees only; no student attendance
September 21-25
- All schools begin to implement identified instructional model (in-person, hybrid or virtual); early dismissal each day
- Phased-in student attendance by grade levels (specific grades to attend each day will be determined at a later date); early release each day
Monday, September 28
- Yom Kippur – All district schools and offices closed
Tuesday, September 29
- All schools implement full days of instruction (in-person, hybrid or virtual)
