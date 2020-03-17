Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Albany School District identifies positive case in Pine Hills Elementary community

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city school district of Albany posted a COVID-19 update on Tuesday describing someone connected to Pine Hills Elementary School on Allen Street as positive for the coronavirus.

The Albany County Health Department has notified us that we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving one of our schools. A member of the Pine Hills Elementary School community has tested positive. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 that health officials have notified us about involving the City School District of Albany.

Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams

The health department will contact families, employees, and anyone else who may have been affected. The district had already canceled classes starting Monday out of coronavirus fears.

Pine Hills Elementary teaches grades prekindergarten to fifth grade.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak