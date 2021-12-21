Albany School District going remote due to bus driver shortages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The spike in COVID-19 cases is driving the school bus driver shortage. It’s impacting all classes at Albany City Schools on Wednesday.

The Albany School District is holding all classes remotely because of a shortage of bus drivers. At least 30 employees for the school’s bus company “First Student” are unavailable because of isolation and quarantine protocols.

Andrew Neidhardt is a parent of a Pre-K student at Albany Central School District. He has concerns about the decision to go remote for all classes.

“I’m an attorney if I had a court appearance or something tomorrow that I had to be at, it would have been a really big challenge,” said Neidhardt.

“It’s adding on to the uncertainty of what’s going on and the sort of confusion here of why a bus driver shortage would leave my daughter’s school to close when she isn’t even eligible for a bus.”

The holiday break begins for Albany students on Thursday.

Transportation officials are also concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays that may make school bus driver shortages worse.

