Albany School District going remote due to bus driver shortages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The spike in COVID-19 cases is driving the school bus driver shortage. It’s impacting all classes at Albany City Schools on Wednesday.

The Albany School District is holding all classes remotely because of a shortage of bus drivers. At least 30 employees for the school’s bus company “First Student” are unavailable because of isolation and quarantine protocols.

Andrew Neidhardt is a parent of a Pre-K student at Albany Central School District. He has concerns about the decision to go remote for all classes.

“I’m an attorney if I had a court appearance or something tomorrow that I had to be at, it would have been a really big challenge,” said Neidhardt.

“It’s adding on to the uncertainty of what’s going on and the sort of confusion here of why a bus driver shortage would leave my daughter’s school to close when she isn’t even eligible for a bus.”

The holiday break begins for Albany students on Thursday.

Transportation officials are also concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays that may make school bus driver shortages worse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19