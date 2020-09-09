Albany School Board unanimously votes in favor of budget cuts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve budgets cuts to make up for a $24 million reduction in aid.

More than 220 people will be laid off from the district. Superintendent Kaweeda Adams said they’re in the process of notifying those who will lose their jobs.

7th to 12th graders will continue virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year. About 3500 students will be impacted.

The budget cuts will save the district about $16 million.

The school district is also pushing for a 20 percent reduction in aid for charter schools which will save them about $6 million.

Virtual orientation begins this week for the school district and classes begin next week.

