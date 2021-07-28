Albany, Schenectady, Troy municipalities team up to coordinate filings of lawsuits against PHH/Ocwen Financial Services

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy Wednesday announced that Albany, Schenectady, and Troy have joined forces to coordinate their filings of lawsuits against Ocwen Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage. Ocwen Financial Corporation and PHH Mortgage are among the Capital Region’s largest mortgage servicers of Zombie properties.

Under New York State’s Zombie Law, the three cities Tuesday reportedly filed a total of 18 lawsuits, covering 18 properties with 502 NYS building code violations.

“My administration has worked tirelessly in the fight against blight and this is yet another example of our commitment to revitalizing our communities. We are thrilled to have worked hand-in-hand with our partners in Schenectady & Troy to continue this transformative work,” said Mayor Sheehan. “Thank you to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who provided us with the necessary resources in the Zombies 2.0 program and the Cities RISE grant to pursue such an unprecedented action, and our Cities RISE team for their commitment to reducing the number of zombie properties in the City of Albany.”

A Zombie Property is said to be a vacant property facing mortgage foreclosure where the bank or lender has not yet finished the foreclosure action. As a result, these properties are left to fall into disrepair from unresolved legal actions, with the owner led to believe by the financial institution that he/she has lost the property while the financial institution refuses to take responsibility in maintaining it.

As the properties fall into disrepair, it forces municipalities like Albany, Schenectady, and Troy to deal with the issue by undertaking expensive actions and enforcement.

“Zombie properties negatively affect the quality of life and property values in our neighborhoods. While enforcement is time and resource intensive, Troy’s Zombie prosecution efforts have successfully forced demolitions, property sales, code compliance, and significant financial settlements,” said Mayor Madden. “This unified initiative will improve the processes and property maintenance actions of Financial Institutions, and we are pleased to work with leaders in Albany and Schenectady on this important enforcement initiative.”

Under New York State’s Zombie Property Law, a duty to inspect, secure, and maintain vacant and abandoned properties on mortgagees or their servicing agents is required. The Law also reportedly gives municipalities the ability to sue mortgage servicers for $500 per code violation per day the violation exists.

Through this team effort, Albany, Schenectady, and Troy could reportedly award upwards of $251,000 per day the violations remain ignored to the three cities combined. City leaders call Tuesday’s filings an unprecedented action by Capital Region municipalities in enforcing the New York State Zombie Law.

“Vacant and distressed properties continue to harm quality of life and property values in our neighborhoods, and we must use every tool at our disposal to hold negligent financial institutions accountable. We have made great strides dealing with vacant properties across the city and we’ll continue to use the resources available to enforce the regulations and strengthen our communities,” said Mayor McCarthy. “This enforcement action puts mortgage servicers and banks on notice that if vacant properties aren’t maintained they will be held accountable. I am proud to stand with my fellow mayors against this organization that perpetuates harm not just in Schenectady but across the Capital Region.”