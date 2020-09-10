Albany, Schenectady, and Troy NAACP branches host forum on voting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany NAACP, Schenectady NAACP, Troy NAACP, and P3 (Peoples Perception Project) are holding an online forum on the importance of voting.

“Y-Vote, Young Voices Matter” is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and it will be held on Zoom. Even organizers also have a registration form for participants to fill out.

With civic engagement vitally important and the general election right around the corner, the local chapters of the NAACP want to spread the word about the importance of getting involved in the democratic system.

Spectrum News journalist Mercedes Williams will moderate as a panel of eight experts discusses how best to improve local communities and make a change during election season. Audience members will also have the opportunity to share their ideas, as organizers say the purpose of this forum is to hear from young voices.

Image preview

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga