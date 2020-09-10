Albany, Schenectady, and Troy NAACP branches host forum on voting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany NAACP, Schenectady NAACP, Troy NAACP, and P3 (Peoples Perception Project) are holding an online forum on the importance of voting.

“Y-Vote, Young Voices Matter” is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and it will be held on Zoom. Even organizers also have a registration form for participants to fill out.

With civic engagement vitally important and the general election right around the corner, the local chapters of the NAACP want to spread the word about the importance of getting involved in the democratic system.

Spectrum News journalist Mercedes Williams will moderate as a panel of eight experts discusses how best to improve local communities and make a change during election season. Audience members will also have the opportunity to share their ideas, as organizers say the purpose of this forum is to hear from young voices.

