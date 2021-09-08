Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival kicks off Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Annual Albany Riverfront jazz festival kicks off this Saturday, September 11, 12 p.m., at Jennings Landing with a 9/11 commemoration honoring first responders, and the presentation of the Henry Johnson Award honoree.

The City Jazz Festival has featured an eclectic array of all-time musical greats, critically acclaimed up-and-coming artists, with local favorites since its debut in 2002. The sponsored all-day free admissions concert will feature five incredible live acts throughout the day, with food and beverage vendors for all ages.

The show will conclude at 8 p.m. with a fantastic fireworks display! Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees.

For more information on the City of Albany’s FREE festivals and events, visit the City of Albany Office of Cultural Affairs website or call at 518.434.2032.