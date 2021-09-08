Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival kicks off Saturday

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
City of Albany Jazz Festival

City of Albany Jazz Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Annual Albany Riverfront jazz festival kicks off this Saturday, September 11, 12 p.m., at Jennings Landing with a 9/11 commemoration honoring first responders, and the presentation of the Henry Johnson Award honoree.

The City Jazz Festival has featured an eclectic array of all-time musical greats, critically acclaimed up-and-coming artists, with local favorites since its debut in 2002. The sponsored all-day free admissions concert will feature five incredible live acts throughout the day, with food and beverage vendors for all ages.

The show will conclude at 8 p.m. with a fantastic fireworks display! Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees.

For more information on the City of Albany’s FREE festivals and events, visit the City of Albany Office of Cultural Affairs website or call at 518.434.2032.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire