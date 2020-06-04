Albany restaurants prepare for outdoor seating during Phase 2

At Dawn’s Victory Sports cafe in Albany, Tables and chairs are now being set up outside. A welcomed site for many, as a bit of normalcy starts to return during phase 2 of reopening. According to the governor, tables must be spaced 6 feet apart and customers and staff must wear masks when not seated.



“I’m excited to get open,” Dawn Lynch, owner of Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe. “I mean, we have been closed for a while. I need to open back up.” She says since the pandemic, her business has been doing take out 3 days a week.



Located nearby, Ama Cocina is also preparing to have outdoor seating for customers.

“We’ll space 6 tables, 6 feet apart and we just ask that our customers are patient and kind, and under standing that this is really new for all of us and we are doing the best we can with really given no notice and no guidelines or anything, said owner Jessica Evans.



Junior’s restaurant in Albany plans on setting up tables and chairs outdoors on Thursday and at The Point on Friday.

“We are excited,” stated, Brian Viglucci, Managing partner of Juniors and BMT Hospitality. “We are excited about serving customers again and having our neighborhood come visit us again so we have been waiting for this moment for a long time.”



While some businesses are looking forward to having customers enjoy their meals outside, others are a bit hesitant.

“I’m very scared that people aren’t going to wear a mask, they are gonna do things and hangout and congregate because they are so excited to be out. I’m afraid it will be held against me if things go kinda awry,” explained Tess Collins, owner of McGeary’s Irish Pub.

As a precaution, Collins said she has 1,500 masks and gloves for not only her staff, but customers. She plans on having outdoor seating as well.



“You know, call for reservations, give yourself enough time, give yourself enough time for parking down here, and just be patient and be happy that you can get out and abide by the rules,” said Dawn Lynch.

