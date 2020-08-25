Albany residents to receive in-person visits from Census takers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To ensure every New Yorker is counted in the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau is starting door-to-door visits to households who have not yet responded. In Albany, the self-response rate is at 52 percent.

The self-response rate is down from the last Census date in 2010, which was at 63.4 percent in Albany.

The goal of the Census Bureau is to get everyone counted. They have taken extra measures this year to ensure they are getting U.S. residents counted in a safe way.

Census Takers are required to wear a face mask when visiting a household. They were trained on the latest social distancing and safety protocols.

To get everyone counted, census takers may visit a home up to six times to obtain a response. They will call those communities as a follow up if they did not answer the door to complete the form.

According to their latest report, the national self-response rate is 64 percent. The Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person.

Responding to the 2020 Census can be done online, by phone or by mail.

