ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are still investigating the two homicides early Sunday morning. Now, community members are calling for action.

“To any young person willing to listen, gun violence is not the answer,” Derek Johnson, Albany Common Council Ward 2, said.

Johnson said this after Albany residents woke up to news about two homicides. According to police, the first incident happened around 12:45 am on Myrtle Avenue and Philip Street, where they responded to reports of a shooting, with the second incident just a couple of hours later.

Owusu Anane, Albany Common Council Ward 10, said the situation shocked and disheartened community members. And he offered his condolences to the victim’s family.

“We’ve had close to four homicides in 7 days. Four homicides…close to four homicides. In 7 days… It’s unacceptable,” Anane said. “And I think that we all have a role to play to make sure that our neighborhoods are safe.”

Derek Johnson said he understands what each victim’s family is going through. And he believes that a community experiencing traumas needs more resources for families who experienced violent situations.

“My family knows. My mother died of a broken heart. Her son was murdered on February 13, 1993. And it’s just a difficult arena for a family to enter,” he said.

The main reason why residents like Bishop Avery Comithier continue to advocate for a solution like a community center is to help provide preventative support while providing an outlet for both teens and adults.

“There’s very little focus on the ones who are already out there,” he said. “The ones that are perpetuating. The ones who are doing these shootings senselessly.”

Owusu Anane said this initiative is something the council continues to advocate for.

“A state-of-the-art community center is something my colleagues have been advocating for -for years,” he said. “And we have to make sure that we put our money where our mouth is.”

Johnson says the community center should be for the whole community, regardless of age, to help promote an inclusive culture.

“Community centers don’t just help the kids. They help the families as well,” Johnson said. “That’s why they’re called community centers. Because everybody can benefit from a Community Center.”

And Johnson said the goal of creating a community center will continue to be the focus to help deter the violence.