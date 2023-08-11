ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany recognized 500 students in their LIGHT Summer Youth Employment Program. The annual program places students ages 14 to 18 in summer jobs and has been recognized nationally for introducing teens to the labor market, helping them build the skills needed to be successful.

According to research from SUNY University at Albany, the program significantly boosts graduation rates for students.

“The reason for that is that quality time spent with adults who care who are asking questions of young people about what they want, what their hopes, their dreams are,” Sheehan said. “And then being able to connect the dots of what it takes to get there.”

Students at the ceremony also had the chance to network with organizations like KeyBank and New York State Police, connecting them to future opportunities.