Albany rapper discusses new album “21” tells youth ‘there is nothing in the streets for you’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Travette Keith Vaughan says he was in fourth grade when he knew that he wanted to be a rapper. He says he started writing raps in composition notebooks, reading Dr. Seuss books because they rhymed.

Vaughan, who raps under the artist name of Tee-Kay V, recently celebrated the release of his album “21”. The Albany native says it’s about 21 years of his life, a life filled with pain, trauma, good times, and lessons learned.

Growing up with a lot of siblings in Albany, Vaughan says he was never bored. He fondly recalls being told by his mother and stepmother to go play outside. He says despite the negativity there are a lot of positive things about “the city” as he calls it. It’s about finding the right people, says Vaughan.

Vaughan says his album is dedicated to four people, one of those being 19-year-old Ramone Gonzalez who was shot and killed in City of Albany over the summer. Vaughan says it was a reminder of life’s impermanence and that the experience of losing his friend still weighs heavily on him.

The two had been playing video games online with Gonzalez shortly before he was found with two gunshot wounds on Moore Street on the evening of August 17 around 10 p.m. Vaughan says he and Gonzalez were planning to work on a song written in Spanish before his death.

Speaking to the recent increase of gun violence in both Albany and Troy, as well as the death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis which had a widespread impact on the community of North Troy. Vaughan says the violence and negative light being shed on his hometown is what drives him towards success.

Vaughan’s album “21” can be found on Itunes and Spotify. Video’s for his songs “Make It”, “Run”, “Hurt”, and “Mean 2 Me” from the album can be found on YouTube.

