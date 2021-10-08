Albany ranked best place to live in New York

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
city of albany skyline

Albany skyline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany has been ranked the best place to live in New York, according to U.S. News & World Report. It has an overall score of 6.7 out of 10.

The top five best places to live in New York:

  1. Albany
  2. Syracuse
  3. Buffalo
  4. Rochester
  5. New York City

The rankings are based on quality of life and the job market in metro areas, as well as the value of living there and people’s desire to live there.

Out of 10, Albany ranked:

  • Desirability: 5.9
  • Value: 7.3
  • Job market: 7.2
  • Quality of life: 6.8
  • Net Migration: 5.8

This gave Albany it overall score of 6.7. U.S. News reported Albany has a better value for housing costs, a healthier job market, a lower unemployment rate, and a lower crime rate than the national average.

Albany is also ranked 45th best place to live in the United States and 56th best place to retire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

