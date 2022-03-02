ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany made the list of top ten allergy capitals in the U.S. The ranking is a result of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s (AAFA) 2022 Allergy Capitals™ report.

The report takes into consideration higher-than-average spring pollen, fall pollen, and whether an area has fewer board-certified allergists or immunologists. Cities were given a score out of 100 and those with higher scores were ranked the worst cities for allergy sufferers.

Albany had a score of 78.27. The worst city for people with allergies is Scranton, Pennsylvania which received a score of 100. Seattle, Washington was ranked the best out of 100 cities for people with allergies. It received a score of 38.44.

“This year’s report shows the impact on seasonal allergy symptoms of public health strategies related to COVID-19 control. It also demonstrates the continued impact of climate change, resulting in longer and more intense pollen seasons, and the worsening of urban heat islands,” AAFA said.

Top 10 most challenging places to live for allergy sufferers

Scranton, Pennsylvania Wichita, Kansas McAllen, Texas Richmond, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Hartford, Connecticut Buffalo, New York New Haven, Connecticut Albany, New York

Top 10 least challenging places to live for allergy sufferers

Fresno, California Phoenix, Arizona Provo, Utah Denver, Colorado Sacramento, California Portland, Oregon San Jose, California San Francisco, California Durham, North Carolina Seattle, Washington

Climate change has a direct effect on things known to cause allergy symptoms like smog, ground ozone, and pollen. Climate change increases their presence in the air, according to AAFA.

“If we don’t slow down the cycle (of climate change), pollen production and air pollution will only get worse. Millions of people already have seasonal allergic rhinitis, and pollen allergies are a major cause. If this cycle continues, we may see the number of people with seasonal allergies increase.”