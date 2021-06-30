Albany public school giving away free meals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany school district is participating in the Summer Food Service Program with free meals for all children 18 and under at eight schools across the city.

The program is Monday to Friday and serves breakfast and lunch, either onsite or grab-and-go. Families can pick up breakfast and lunch at any school at the same time, families can also receive more than one day’s worth of breakfast and lunch.

Schedule:

Albany High School 700 Washington Ave., starts July 6 and ends on August 12, 11 a.m. to noon



Eagle Point Elementary School 1044 Western Ave., starts July 6 and ends Aug. 13, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.



Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence 50 North Lark St., starts July 6 and ends Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to noon



New Scotland Elementary School 369 New Scotland Ave., starts July 6 and ends Aug. 20, 11 a.m.to noon



Pine Hills Elementary School 41 North Allen St., starts July 6 and ends Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to noon



Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, starts July 6 and ends Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to noon

