ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Law C is on the agenda for this week’s Albany Common Council meeting. Council President Corey Ellis described it as a way to make sure police reforms promised by the city will be followed through on. The president of the Albany Police Supervisors’ Association takes issue with a number of the proposal’s details.

“We came up with the Public Safety Commission. That was last year,” Ellis told NEWS10. “It didn’t have enough time to pass and go to referendum. This year, we added a little bit more to it, and that’s how it came about.”

The way the proposed law is written now, the commission would be composed of nine appointed officials: The council gets five picks, and the mayor gets four. The commission would oversee the Albany Police Department, and a Department of Public Safety that would have primary responsibility for answering calls to 911 and dispatching responders.

The legislation, which will be introduced in part by Council Member Owusu Anane, details people will be employed in the Department based on skills and backgrounds like paramedics and crisis intervention specialists. Those people will take on certain calls instead of police being primarily responsible.

“If it’s a nonviolent call,” Anane said, “what are the actions that need to be taken? We still want law enforcement to be there, but is there a better person suited to deal with the homeless population? To deal with someone who is dealing with mental health?”

Lieutenant Josiah Jones of the Albany Police Supervisors’ Association has major concerns over the proposed law. He feels it’s a way for the city to replace the police.

“This is, ostensibly, an appointed commission which would have absolute power over public safety in the city of Albany. They have no transparency, no apparent accreditations, no training, and no way to oversee them in the future,” Jones said, “and I find that very concerning.”

Jones also feels uneasy about the lack of a clear way of removing a member of the Public Safety Commission once they’ve been appointed.

Mike Delano, President of the Albany Police Benevolent Association told NEWS10 in a statement, “Local Law C does not supersede our CBA.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Chief of Staff, David Galin, sent NEWS10 the following statement:

“Mayor Sheehan and Chief Hawkins began implementing the recommendations outlined in Albany’s Policing Reform & Reinvention Plan nearly a year ago – a plan that was developed by a group of 32 community members, including Council President Ellis and three other Councilmembers, over the course of six months through 63 meetings and incorporating comments from more than 300 residents. As per those recommendations, Mayor Sheehan added a Public Safety Commissioner, two Victim Advocates, and a Data Analyst to the City’s 2022 Budget. We also implemented post-contact surveys, budgeted for racial-slur coding software to scan body worn camera footage, and are currently drafting revisions to the Police Department’s General Orders. We will continue to work with the community and the Common Council to create a public safety structure that recognizes the critical importance of meeting the needs of our residents, provides alternatives to how we respond to calls for service, and follows the recommendations derived from the Collaborative.” David Galin, Chief of Staff to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

The Council will meet Thursday night, and the local law will be introduced.

You can read the full text of the legislation below:



