Albany Public Library’s North Albany Branch closing for renovations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Albany Public Library’s North Albany Branch will be renovated to add space and amenities. The branch, one of seven in the Albany District, is gaining a new program room, small meeting room, staff workroom, two bathrooms, and its own entrance.

The branch, at 616 North Pearl Street, will be closed during renovations and is slated to reopen in early 2022. A capital expenditure of $50,000 was approved by the library’s Board of Trustees for furniture and shelving for the renovated branch.

The North Pearl Street location was the former home of the North Albany YMCA. It is now owned by the Albany School District which is renovating the property.

“The North Albany Branch has been the ‘little library that could’ since 2005 when it opened in a small wing of the YMCA. We are thrilled that the library space is being renovated, slightly expanded, and adding amenities thanks to the City School District of Albany’s construction project,” said Albany Public Library Executive Director Scott C. Jarzombek.

“In just about six months, we’ll be welcoming patrons back into the branch to enjoy a dedicated program room, separate entrance and bathrooms, and small meeting room, none of which existed prior to the renovation. The new North Albany Branch will be more comfortable, accommodating, and useful to everyone who visits,” he said.