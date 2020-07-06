Albany Public Library prepares for curb-side pick up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning on Monday, the Albany Public Library will allow people to take out books, but how they do it won’t look the same.

“Right now patrons can request materials. Right now, it’s old holds, holds that went in before Corona — before we did our pause. Those holds, we’re calling individuals and saying, ‘Do you still want your material?'” said Albany Public Library Executive Director Scott Jarzombek.

People picking up books can only do so curb-side.

“They call up. They say I’ll be here at this particular time. They come and they pull up to the curb and our staff goes up and delivers the books to them and they can also do that walking up as well,” Jarzombek said.

The general public can make appointments starting tomorrow for curb-side pick-up, but due to the back-log, the libraries may not be able to fulfill requests this week. Curb-side delivery will only be available at the Bach and Delaware branches.

“After this week, people will be able to start doing requests online, but also be able to call our staff and have our staff will check the shelves and pull books for them,” Jarzombek said.

One big difference for guests will be the interactions with staff. While people may be happy to see their favorite librarian, contact will be minimal.

“If you’re coming to pick-up material, please make sure to put the material you want to return in the drop-box. Our staff is not allowed to take it,” Jarzombek said.